RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading 9.7% Higher

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.77. 36,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,423,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get RPC alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $4,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.