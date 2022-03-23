RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading 9.7% Higher

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.77. 36,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,423,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93.
In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $4,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
