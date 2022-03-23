Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.79

Rubicon Minerals Corp. (TSE:RMX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as low as C$1.79. Rubicon Minerals shares last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 363,390 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.79.
Rubicon Minerals Company Profile (TSE:RMX)
Read More
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.