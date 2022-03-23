Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.99. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 7,570 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $21.50 million, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.92.

About Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

