Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $28.89 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 12.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,549,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $222.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

