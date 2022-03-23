Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $32.86 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 944,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670,100 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $32,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

