Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,090 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $33,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 70,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 51.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,872,000 after purchasing an additional 214,897 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 229,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 746.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAMR opened at $113.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $89.51 and a 12-month high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.18%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

