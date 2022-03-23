RWS (LON:RWS) PT Lowered to GBX 650

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 650 ($8.56) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.81) price objective on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.08) price target on shares of RWS in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of RWS from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 745 ($9.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 707.50 ($9.31).

RWS traded down GBX 82 ($1.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 385.60 ($5.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,156,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,672. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.38. RWS has a twelve month low of GBX 326 ($4.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 838 ($11.03). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 480.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 576.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

