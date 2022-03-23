S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys 1,875 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,132 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.4% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.86. The stock had a trading volume of 149,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,926,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $185.82 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,949 shares of company stock worth $1,721,289. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

