S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,195,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,983,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after purchasing an additional 360,491 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,769 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.24. 139,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,275. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.60. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $247.37 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

