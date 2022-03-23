S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Linde by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 82,348 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 4.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in Linde by 26.6% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after buying an additional 53,722 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Linde by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management increased its position in Linde by 24.8% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 218,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,893,000 after buying an additional 43,476 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,175. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $266.68 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.14 and a 200 day moving average of $315.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale raised their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

