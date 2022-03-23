S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 1,223 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Corteva accounts for approximately 1.3% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 328.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,284 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 40.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,266,000 after buying an additional 1,106,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corteva by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Corteva by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,022,000 after buying an additional 700,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.23.

NYSE:CTVA remained flat at $$56.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 46,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $57.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

