S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

IBM stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.95. The stock had a trading volume of 24,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,908. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.94. The company has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.