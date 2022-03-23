S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 213 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.98. 34,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.71.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

