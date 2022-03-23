S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 38 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $312.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,175. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $266.68 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

