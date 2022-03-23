Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $237.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $213.65 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

