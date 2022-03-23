Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74.

