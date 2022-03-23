salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Trading Down 3.4% Following Insider Selling

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $210.34 and last traded at $210.89. 18,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,785,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.21.

Specifically, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,888 shares of company stock valued at $26,413,821 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.07. The company has a market capitalization of $208.58 billion, a PE ratio of 145.47, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.