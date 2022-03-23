Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.32 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS.

Shares of IOT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.58. 21,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,962. Samsara has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $1,709,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $4,407,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $1,211,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.