San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1191 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 26.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:SJT opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

