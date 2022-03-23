Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.19

Shares of Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $3.65. Sappi shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 1,485 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96.
Sappi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)
