Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.19

Shares of Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $3.65. Sappi shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 1,485 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96.

Sappi Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Southern Africa. Its products include dissolving wood pulp, printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, casting and release papers, biomaterials, and forestry.

