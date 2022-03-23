Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.11 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.47 ($0.35). 2,796,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,969,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.35).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
The stock has a market capitalization of £345.67 million and a P/E ratio of -22.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84.
About Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)
Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.
