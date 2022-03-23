Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.47.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 101,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 43.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 74,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

