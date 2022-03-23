Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of SCHL opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Scholastic by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the third quarter worth about $125,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

