Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Seaboard by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Seaboard by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Seaboard by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Seaboard by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Seaboard by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB traded down $12.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,982.08. 1,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3,535.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,400.00. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.48%.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.

