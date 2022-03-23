Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Seanergy Maritime has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.36.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.24 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

