Secret 1-Day Volume Tops $17.17 Million (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $4.75 or 0.00011182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $775.55 million and approximately $17.17 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.40 or 0.00307003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005305 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00036113 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.63 or 0.00717205 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.