SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) CFO Paul Parrish Purchases 5,000 Shares

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) CFO Paul Parrish bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 822,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 167,753 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 730,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after buying an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 74,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 220,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 159,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

