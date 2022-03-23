Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 591 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NetApp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,951 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 62,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NetApp by 749.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 90,361 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.15. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.72 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,028 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

