Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $216.65 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $589.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.65 and a 200-day moving average of $304.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,289. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

