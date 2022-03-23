Segment Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 4.2% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 5.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

