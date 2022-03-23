Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 18,283 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $166.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.00 and a beta of -0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.73.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,747 shares of company stock valued at $22,703,102. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

