Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. Selecta Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $42,014.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 211,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 44,123 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 20,986 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.47. 7,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $182.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.23. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.