Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Trading Down 6.2%

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) shares were down 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 76,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,707,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMFR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Sema4 alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $78,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $82,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,015 shares of company stock worth $184,199 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sema4 by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000.

About Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.