Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.78. Semtech reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.27.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,450 shares of company stock worth $1,864,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,917,000 after buying an additional 51,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,479,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,475,000 after buying an additional 70,923 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,792,000 after buying an additional 27,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,091,000 after buying an additional 58,024 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMTC stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,080. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

