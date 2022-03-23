Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) versus CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Critical Contrast

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sentage and CNFinance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00

CNFinance has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.69%. Given CNFinance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CNFinance is more favorable than Sentage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sentage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sentage and CNFinance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $3.60 million 4.28 $1.59 million N/A N/A CNFinance $311.79 million 0.74 $16.64 million $0.13 25.85

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A CNFinance 14.43% 7.23% 2.03%

Summary

CNFinance beats Sentage on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sentage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

CNFinance Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

