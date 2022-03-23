Sentinel Chain Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $138,566.78 and $29,112.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

