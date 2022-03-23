SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.27.

S opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $14,592,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 709,116 shares of company stock valued at $28,552,523. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after buying an additional 326,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth $2,010,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $1,314,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

