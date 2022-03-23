ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,422,000 after buying an additional 395,021 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 808,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,003,000 after buying an additional 304,079 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 385,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,968,000 after buying an additional 209,426 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $588.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $554.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.57. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.37, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

