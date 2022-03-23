Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Shares Up 0.8%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.14 and last traded at $37.66. Approximately 995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

