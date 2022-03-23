Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.82.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of SHLS opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,903 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 161,650 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.