Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for James Cropper (LON:CRPR)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

James Cropper (LON:CRPRGet Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of James Cropper stock opened at GBX 1,105 ($14.55) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,335.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,346.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68. James Cropper has a 52-week low of GBX 1,030 ($13.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,650 ($21.72). The company has a market cap of £105.58 million and a P/E ratio of 33.79.

In other news, insider Martin Court acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,438 ($18.93) per share, with a total value of £7,190 ($9,465.51).

James Cropper Company Profile (Get Rating)

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

