Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for James Cropper (LON:CRPR)

James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of James Cropper stock opened at GBX 1,105 ($14.55) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,335.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,346.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68. James Cropper has a 52-week low of GBX 1,030 ($13.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,650 ($21.72). The company has a market cap of £105.58 million and a P/E ratio of 33.79.

Get James Cropper alerts:

In other news, insider Martin Court acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,438 ($18.93) per share, with a total value of £7,190 ($9,465.51).

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.