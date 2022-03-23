Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.73 and last traded at $14.73. 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 300,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a current ratio of 27.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 59,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 35,136.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.