Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.73 and last traded at $14.73. 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 300,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a current ratio of 27.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13.
Sight Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGHT)
Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
