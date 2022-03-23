Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

OTCMKTS SFFYF opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.56. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52.

About Signify (Get Rating)

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Solutions, Digital Products, Conventional Products, and Other. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

