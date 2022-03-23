Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 39335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17.
About Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN)
