SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 1,565 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.07. 107,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777,908. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

