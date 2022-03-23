SkyOak Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,466,080 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

