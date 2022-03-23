SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 8.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,683,000 after buying an additional 97,381 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,622,000 after buying an additional 799,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,422,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,591,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,376,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,799. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.46. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.56 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.50.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

MKS Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.