SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,122. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $130.71 and a one year high of $154.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

