SkyOak Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 108.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after buying an additional 483,373 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 23,397.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 263,450 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,814,000 after buying an additional 250,776 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,014,000 after buying an additional 245,338 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Roku by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 646,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,486,000 after buying an additional 217,493 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $126.30. The stock had a trading volume of 148,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,872. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $97.91 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.21.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.62.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $11,062,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 405,946 shares of company stock valued at $70,188,874. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

