SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 1,944 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Peak Capital Management LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,259 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in GoDaddy by 20.5% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,953 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $34,141,000. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 19.1% in the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,381,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after buying an additional 381,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,020,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,521,000 after purchasing an additional 350,311 shares in the last quarter.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

GoDaddy stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.31. 24,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,693. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.54. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

